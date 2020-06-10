Hadoop
Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman: 'Is it the end of the road for Hadoop? Well what do you think?'
'I've never seen anything sink as fast as Hadoop,' says Slootman
What's behind the ascendency of enterprise open source?
With open source filling mission-critical niches everywhere, we look at the drivers
Linux servers running Hadoop targeted by variation of Mirai malware
First sighting of Mirai malware targeting enterprise systems
Big data firms Hortonworks and Cloudera announce merger
Hadoop's phoney war ends with a trunkshake
Hortonworks announces HDP 3.0 and increased integration with Google, Microsoft and IBM cloud services
Hadoop vendor adds containers and deep learning support to its data platform
Africa has the potential to be a leader in open source distributed computing, says Standard Bank Hadoop expert
But it's held back by a lack of available skills
Branching out: How data streaming technology can help banks reach an international audience
Fintech startup Orwell Group aims to cut the cost and risk for banks looking to expand into new territories
Ocado: Why we picked the Google cloud
Hi-tech retailer needed to democratise analytics, explains data scientist Marcin Druzkowski
Big Data & IoT Summit 2017: Skyscanner aims for half-second daily downtime
When building a data platform, it's not actually good to get it right first time, suggests Skyscanner engineer Michael Pollet
Big data: the view from the foothills of the IoT
We ain't seen nothing yet
Digital transformation is 'very hard to do' says First Utility CIO Bill Wilkins
How being a digital native is helping the firm look at markets beyond energy
Machine learning can replace data scientists, says CTO
Struggling to recruit a data scientist? Don't bother, just get yourself a machine learning platform, says Pearson CTO and COO
Big data in Excel? 'Bad idea!' IBM's top tips on managing analytics projects
IBM high-performance computing and medical data expert, Janis Landry-Lane, provides five tips for better big data
The IoT will drive the next phase of Hadoop's growth, says co-creator Doug Cutting
Hadoop's co-creator explains Hadoop's role in a more connected future
What's new in Hadoop?
The distributions are diverging as the latest additions make clear
The first real smart city will be here in one or two years at most, says m2ocity
Smart cities are developing faster than you might think, says Xavier Diab
UK Hydrographic Office is seeking its first CTO
The MoD agency wants to make use of big data
We have no problem recruiting data scientists because we have really big data, says Royal Mail
With 160,000 employees and billions of letters and parcels to deliver, Royal Mail has plenty of data for those who like a challenge, says Thomas Lee-Warren
Hadoop exemplifies the promises and the pitfalls of open source - here's why
Fast moving and flexible, Hadoop has emerged to meet the data processing challenges of today, but it's not without challenges of its own
How Centrica is using Hadoop, Spark and NoSQL as part of its big data strategy
Centrica deploys tools from Hortonworks, Couchbase, Datastax and CA Technologies in a bid to improve customer satisfaction
How big data is driving more intelligent transport
Jim Scott considers the potential of big data to make our journeys a little bit smoother
Badoo architect talks Hadoop, Spark and EXASOL - and following the example of Van Halen
With five per cent monthly data growth, the dating site had to move away from MySQL and Excel to faster tools - and cultivate its inner rock prima donna
Computing Big Data Review 2016
This year's review looks at the extent of big data rollouts, organisational success factors and data scientists
If you have less than a petabyte of data you don't need Hadoop
'Use it when you need it but when you don't, don't bother,' says Vincent de Lagabbe, CTO of bitcoin analysis firm Kaiko