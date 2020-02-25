gyroscope
Hubble Space Telescope returns to normal science operations following gyroscope failure
Hubble returns to service taking observations of star-forming galaxy DSF2237B-1-IR
Rotation rates of back-up gyroscope 'now within expected range' enabling Hubble to return to service
NASA engineers working to repair Hubble after gyroscope failure
Hubble Telescope put into 'safe mode' on Friday following the failure of the gyroscope