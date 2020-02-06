Google Play
Social messaging app ToTok outed as a spying tool for the UAE government
The ToTok app enables intelligence agencies to track users' locations, follow conversations, and access the media present on their devices
Google expands bug bounty programme with $20,000 rewards for discovering bugs in Play Store apps
Google will now reward security researchers for discovering flaws on any app on the Play Store with 100+ million installs
Google's hyperlocal social networking app Shoelace aims to connect people with common interests
Google's Shoelace app is currently being rolled out to only a select group of users in New York City
25 million Android devices infected by new malware variant dubbed 'Agent Smith'
'Agent Smith' malware replaces legitimate applications with malicious versions
More than 1,000 Android apps evade permissions and share data anyway
Shift from 'ask on install' to 'ask on first use' enables Baidu Android SDK to exfiltrate user data
Zombie game for Android found to be stealing personal data
Scary Granny ZOMBY Mod, downloaded 50,000 times, was harvesting credentials, researchers found
North Korea behind data-stealing Android apps promoted to defectors via Facebook, claims McAfee
'RedDawn' data filching apps in Google Play targeting North Korean defectors the work of 'Sun Team', rather than Lazarus
Google expands its bug bounty scheme
Google increases rewards to $5,000 for identifying remote-code execution flaws in Android apps
Latest OnePlus glitch: OnePlus 5T unable to stream HD media, claim users
HD DRM issue not exactly the first problem to bedevil OnePlus smartphones
Google Maps gets real-time transit journey notifications
Google is working on live transit notifications, according to reports
Yale: Majority of apps come with third-party trackers
Most Android apps come with tracking software installed
ExpensiveWall: Android users pay the price for downloading poisoned apps
The malware could have infected more than 4 million devices before being discovered
Android malware Lipizzan could spy on users' every move - until Google shut it down
Android being targeted by malware crafted by cyber arms merchants, warns Google
Google cracks down on privacy-violating Android apps
Apps that fail to display proper privacy policy or handle sensitive data with due care will be deleted, warns Google
Researchers discover serious deficiencies in 'secure' Android apps
Out of nine apps tested, none implemented encryption properly
Google to fight Russian Android anti-trust judgment
Nyet, Google tells Russia's Anti-Monopoly Service
Hacking Team hackers investigated by Italian police over claims they exposed corporate secrets
Hacking Team also considered building Wi-Fi network busting drone with Boeing
How Hacking Team sneaked malware into the Google Play store
Trend Micro: Hacking Team used 'BeNews' app that circumvented Google Play security to spread malware on Android