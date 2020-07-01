The rapid drive towards greater digital mobility, and computing in more forms, in more places, has meant the connectivity capabilities of our businesses have had to scramble to keep up. Across Wi-Fi, wired, and mobile networks, we’re having to transport ever more data, more quickly, from more locations, more reliably, for less money. All while supporting the multi-cloud and SaaS-based environments in which businesses now operate. This webinar will discuss the key motivations driving these trends, how can organisations increase capability without spiralling complexity and costs, and why should they avoid opting for a cheaper version of yesterday.

