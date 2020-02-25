GDI Foundation
Phone numbers of 419 million Facebook users found online in exposed database
No password was used to protect the exposed server, which contained phone numbers and more of hundreds of millions of Facebook users
Unsecured databases leak 90 million records of people and businesses in China
Jiangsu Provincial Public Security Department ElasticSearch database had been made publicly accessible with full admin rights
Unprotected MongoDB databases expose details of millions of accounts on six social platforms in China
Databases are believed to be part of China's online surveillance programme, collecting profile-related data from six online services