G-Cloud
NHS creating its own 'G-Cloud' for digital services
NHS CIO Will Smart tells Computing that the organisation is in the midst of creating NHS-wide procurement frameworks for IT services
Total sales through G-Cloud hit £1bn
The G-Cloud sales total rose by £47m in January alone
Government hungry for the cloud after £55m G-Cloud spending splurge
The Digital Marketplace has hit £1bn mark
Department of Health works with G-Cloud provider dxw in intranet revamp
Dxw will use an agile development process to carry out improvements to the Department of Health intranet between now and the end of March
SMEs and the government: It's a race, not a sprint
The government has made headway to better engage SMEs, but scalability remains a barrier for small companies, argues LOC Consulting's Tim Kempster
TechUK calls for more help for SMEs using G-Cloud
Government 'on right track' to meet targets, but more needs to be done, says TechUK report
Struggling with Oracle licensing? Dump your systems integrator, suggests DVLA CTO
Systems integrators have no motive to reduce your licence footprint, says Iain Patterson
NHS Education for Scotland goes 'cloud first' with ServiceNow and Fruition Partners
'Our plan is to create a unified platform across all our IT systems which delivers a consistent, easy-to-use, consumerised experience, says NES's Christopher Wroath
G-Cloud 7 has 'straightjacket clause' that will hamper ability to save costs, claims Eduserv
Will new G-Cloud clause mean a return to bigger, less flexible contracts in the public sector?
G-Cloud sales pass £750m mark
More than £36m spent in August as sales pick up for government programme after a slow summer
Mike Bracken, government's CDO and head of GDS, resigns from Whitehall
Bracken leaves after masterminding the extension of public services online and spearheading government's digital revolution
'The last thing the government wants is to work with SMEs...'
Former HMRC CIO Phil Pavitt believes that little has changed in the past five years, but do SMEs agree? Computing spoke to a wide variety of firms to ask if government moves to encourage smaller firms to supply services are working
IT contracts must reflect the rise of agile methodologies
Stewart James, partner at Ashfords LLP, argues that businesses and government both need to rethink their approach to contract negotiations
Procurement teams the 'biggest enemy' to SMEs breaking in to government, says ex HMRC CIO
'There has been no fundamental DNA change, it has just been window dressing' - Specsavers CIO Phil Pavitt
How CIO Ed Garcez is putting his stamp on the Tri-borough partnership
Garcez discusses data privacy, IoT, G-Cloud and why the role of the CIO must change
VMware vCloud Air available for government and public sector through G-Cloud
'We're really hardening ourselves to the UK market,' Gavin Jackson, general manager of cloud services for EMEA at VMware, tells Computing
How can G-Cloud remain a government success story?
The Government Digital Service needs to iron out several issues that are hampering the initiative and confusing suppliers and buyers alike
Supreme Court takes charge of its own IT with £60k Microsoft Dynamics CRM rollout
Deployment has streamlined access to justice, says ICT head Paul Brigland
Getting decisions made - thinking about Agile and open data when implementing analytics projects
Birst's David Gray discusses how business intelligence can be agile, and how it can benefit the UK's public sector
Top 10 most read: Raspberry Pi 2, Adobe Flash woes, Samsung Knox
Most popular stories from the past seven days
'Do your homework, don't over-promise and don't lock us in': advice to vendors from leading CIOs
Twelve leading CIOs give their views on third party contractors
Ministry of Defence takes G-Cloud route for new data centre
G-Cloud data centre contract with Ark will save money and carbon emissions, claims MoD
ROI for cloud IS possible but not for everyone, say CIOs
Windsor and Maidenhead council, Framestore and Greenpeace all see ROI from cloud, but Oxford Economics is not there yet
Case study: How Middlesbrough Council went to G-Cloud to replace SAP with Unit 4
Middlesbrough Council has shaken out its software estate, swept out SAP and procured a new ERP solution for finance, payroll and HR via G-Cloud