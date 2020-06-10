FSB
Latest version of Turla's ComRAT backdoor uses Gmail web UI to receive orders from hackers
It is built on an entirely different codebase and was compiled in November 2019
Russian authorities arrest 25 for running stolen credit card marketplace
Websites trading in stolen debit and credit cards, as well as personal information, have gone dark following raids last week by the FSB
Russian FSB intelligence agency contractor hacked - loses 7.5TB of data
FSB projects to de-anonymise Tor and isolate Russia from the internet exposed
Trump administration confirms 'Do Not Buy' list of companies using Chinese and Russian software in their products
US authorities now blacklisting tech companies products by source code origin
ERPScan founder denies US sanctions in open letter to customers
Alexander Polyakov: 'We have nothing to do with Russian Federal Security Service'
ERPScan named in new US sanctions that claim that Russia is monitoring underwater communication cables
ERPScan denies links with security firm named in US sanctions
Small businesses "worryingly unprepared" for GDPR, warns Federation of Small Businesses
GDPR compliance probably comes pretty far down the list of small business concerns
Wikileaks attaches strings to promise to disclose security flaws to Apple, Google and Microsoft before publishing new documents
Wikileaks demands that companies promise to fix flaws abused by the CIA within 90-days of disclosure
Russian security companies given the green light to hack WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook Messenger
Attempts to crack communication apps' encryption coincides with FSB plan to monitor all internet traffic in Russia
H4cked off: Is Eugene Kaspersky 'in bed' (or the sauna) with the Russian government? Derr, of course he is
In a mafia-style kleptocratic state, you can't build a company the size of Kaspersky without attracting the wrong sort of attention