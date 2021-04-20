Fieldfisher
GDPR - Your questions answered on Data Protection Day
Dr W Kuan Hon, director in the Privacy, Security & Information Law team at Fieldfisher, answers IT leaders’ enduring questions about GDPR around data erasure, subscriber data and Schrems II
GDPR also covers "security by design" in hardware and software, warns Dr Kuan Hon
Data controllers obliged to consider "data protection by design and by default" under GDPR - which will also cover firmware
Tesco Bank FCA fine proves its not just the ICO that will fine companies for security breaches, say lawyers
Companies that don't take security seriously enough could be hit with multiple fines from different regulators
EU copyright law may end up pleasing no-one
Three IP lawyers pick over the result of the recent vote and find much that still needs clarification
Ten-fold increase in security breach cases since GDPR, claim lawyers
Last year, Fieldfisher handled about three new cases a month. Today, it's handling one new case every day
GDPR is a Year 2000-style cash cow, warns GDPR legal expert Dr Kuan Hon
But contradictions and ambiguities in the GDPR might mean some claimed transgressions will have to be settled in court
How can businesses avoid the pitfalls of 'big data discrimination'?
Lawyers react to FTC report suggesting organisations are potentially excluding whole sections of society by relying on big data analytics