GDPR - Your questions answered on Data Protection Day

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation was put into effect on May 25th 2018, and there are still many areas of confusion for firms, especially around which types of data to delete, and how long they are permitted to retain necessary information. Computing gathered these questions and put them to Dr W Kuan Hon, director of the Privacy, Security & Information Law team at Fieldfisher.

January 28th being Data Protection Day, or Data Privacy day outside Europe, this is a perfect time to share this expertise.

Question:

An organisation takes personally identifiable information from the public. That includes a set of fields with personal information, and fields with comments which may have personal information. What are the rules around that data? Does that need to be part of their erasure process?

Answer:

In short, yes, comments made by X or about X are X's personal data (although there's an exemption for purely personal processing of personal data). And it's not just an erasure/deletion issue (though the deletion process should certainly extend to those comments too). Policies/processes should be put in place to ensure inappropriate types of comments are not even recorded in the first place, as per the example fine below.

In France, Futura Internationale was fined €500k.

One of the things they did (machine translation):

"...customer data was processed in the Progibos customer management software, in which teleoperators could record comments on customers intended for employees of the company FUTURA INTERNATIONALE. The [regulator] noted, among these comments, comments relating to the state of health of the people approached as well as insulting comments against them.

"The restricted committee [regulator] observed that offensive terms relating to the state of health of persons were found in the Progibos software allowing the management of the company's customers. It considers that, by their very nature, offensive comments are inadequate with regard to the purpose for which the data are processed and that there is no justification, in this case, for the presence of data relating to the health of individuals in the software of customer and prospect management. It notes in this regard that the excessive nature of this data is not questioned by the company.

"The restricted committee also notes that the company has not demonstrated that it had deleted the excessive or inadequate comments at the expiry of the period granted in the formal notice and that, consequently, the breach of the obligation not to deal with that adequate, relevant and limited data to what is necessary in relation to the purposes for which they are processed was established on that date…"

Orders against it included to:

"...take measures to effectively prevent excessive comments from being recorded in the PROGIBOS software, for example by setting up an automatic detection system for words that are inadequate, irrelevant and excessive with regard to the purpose of the processing , in order to exclude them from comment areas or prevent them from being entered."

Question:

There is a need under GDPR to remove details of subscribers who no longer subscribe to your service. Do you also need to remove that data from your backups, or from your email? If a company has a policy of deleting all backup data after six years, is that sufficient under GDPR?

Answer:

Yes, they must be removed from backups etc too. Without wishing to be legalistic here, regarding the six years, it really depends - e.g. is it a controller, is it a processor, why does it think it needs to keep the data in backups for as long as six years etc? (probably because six years is the limitation period for being sued for various matters in the UK, e.g. by customers under a contract).

Some controllers have produced documents many pages long for their own reference, with different retention periods for different types of data/purposes and justifications for those periods.

After termination of their processing contract, processors are required to delete or (at the customer's option) "return" to the controller customer all personal data that they process as processor for their controllers. The only exception is where continued retention of the data by the processor is required by EU or national Member State law (or UK law of course, in the case of the UK GDPR).

A practical trap is that many archiving systems don't allow for easy location and deletion of personal data that is no longer needed. In Germany, property company Deutsche Wohnen was fined some €14.5 million because, to store tenants' personal data (including financial and other sensitive data, some many years old), it used an archive system that did not provide for the possibility of removing data that was no longer required. (Also, tenants' personal data was stored without checking whether the archiving was permissible or even necessary). The regulator termed these systems "data graveyards", and of course data graveyards pose additional risks for organisations because they contain unnecessary data which could be breached or compromised (but wouldn't have been if the data had been deleted when it should have been).

