Equifax
Equifax to pay $380.5 million in data breach settlement in the US
Equifax settles class-action lawsuit over 2017 data breach that spilt personal data of 147 million Americans (and more than 15.2 million Brits)
Equifax used default 'admin' user name and password to secure hacked portal
Lawsuit claims that Equifax IT security was negligent and that the company made 'false and misleading statements' about its IT security and data protection compliance
New York Attorney General's Office opens probe into Capital One data breach
Personal details of more than 100 million people in the US and Canada were compromised in the data breach - linked to a misconfigured firewall
Moody's downgrades Equifax's rating outlook over 2017 cyberattack
Equifax's cash flow has declined drastically because of the heavy IT and legal expenses stemming from the cyberattack
Equifax accused of 34 control and process failures in official report into 2017 data breach
Equifax accusing of failing to implement "adequate security" by US Congressional committee
Equifax accused of not disclosing the full extent of last year's data breach
Equifax accused of not telling the whole truth about the data that was stolen when it was hacked last year
Put CISOs on the board, urges F-Secure chief research officer Mikko Hyppönen
"Every large company needs a CISO. That CISO should be a member of the executive team," and be on the board, says Hyppönen
Equifax hack the work of Chinese intelligence with links to US Office of Personnel Management hack of 2015, claim reports
Dispute between Equifax and Mandiant widened attackers' window of opportunity
The market can't - and won't - deal with IT security, it must be regulated, argues Bruce Schneier
Regulate the security practices of companies that store data, fine them if they fail to comply and let people sue if companies spill personal information, argues Schneier
Equifax CEO called to testify to Congress as the company is likened to Enron
Equifax facing multiple investigations
Ten lessons from the Equifax breach
'Assume you are already hacked. At all times,' warns Carbon Black security strategist Rick McElroy