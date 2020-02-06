equality
Viv Groskop: 'Confidence isn't a gendered issue, but the context for women is different'
Stand-up comedian, podcaster and author Viv Groskop on what she'll be sharing with delegates at the inaugural Women in Tech Festival
Addressing tech's diversity problem
These are the first steps tech firms must take to attract more diverse candidates
Industry change must come from both top and bottom, says New Relic
Chief People Officer Kristy Friedrichs says that technology is eating the world, and having a limited number of perspectives will hurt the industry and society
The IT industry must transform to survive, says CEO of Code First: Girls
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary to encourage evolution
Only nine per cent of IT leaders are women - no progress on last year
But female CIOs were more likely to have received a salary increase than their male counterparts