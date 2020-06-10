Ed Vaizey
Queen's speech promises to 'create the right' for high-speed broadband in 'every household'
"Automatic" compensation promised for anyone who does not get at least 10Mbps broadband - with faster speeds promised in time
The government will give up on rural super fast broadband at its peril
It seems 10mbps is now the best they're going to get, but it's a hugely missed opportunity
Copper cables make government superfast broadband success claims a joke, no matter how much Ed Vaizey sidesteps the FTTH issue
Cabinet minister in 'not actually addressing direct question' shocker
Government's £4m video games fund pays out to SMB developers in sector now valued at £84bn
£50,000 funding packages distributed among leading SMB development houses
Government should adopt blockchain to improve public services, claims UK's chief scientist
'It has the potential to redefine the relationship between government and the citizen in terms of data sharing, transparency and trust,' says Sir Mark Walport
Government called on to extend GDS remit to councils
If GDS worked with local councils it could save the taxpayer millions of pounds a year, says Phil Rumens, vice chair of LocalGov Digital
Ed Vaizey tells me superfast broadband is 'on time and under budget'. I - and many UK citizens - beg to differ
Lies, damned lies, statistics etc.
GCHQ to lead £6.5m CyberInvest challenge
GCHQ, BT, HP and others pledge £6.5m in research to improve cyber security
Police and industry 'lack consistency' and must work together to improve response to cyber crime, says TechUK
Police, cyber-security industries and consumers all have a role, suggests Partners Against Crime report
UK video games industry given £4m investment by government
Better recognition for one of the UK's most lucrative IT and technology sectors
Ed Vaizey: 'Good cyber security underpins entire economy'
Minister for Digital Economy urges businesses to ensure they're protected against cyber crime
Half of UK landmass still without high-speed broadband as government trumpets rollout success
Many homes and businesses still cannot get high-speed broadband because of failures to connect the 'last mile'
Arqiva wins government contract to improve rural mobile connectivity
£150m tender awarded to Arqiva to improve mobile coverage for up to 60,000 premises
Government, BT bite back in 'visionless' broadband claims
Former BT CTO criticised for remarks over fast broadband rollout
40 per cent of broadband projects given green light for procurement
Only two local authorities failed to submit initial plans
Digital Economy Act Q&A: Open Rights Group executive director Jim Killock
Killock argues that ISPs have a fair case and that the DEA impacts on internet users' rights
Independent internet watchdog proposed to blacklist web sites
Responsibility would no longer lie with ISPs to monitor complaints from copyright holders
Government set to release public spectrum
Comms minister Ed Vaizey says at least 500 MHz of holdings will be released by 2020
Ed Vaizey criticises EU comms directive
Communications minister says the law is well meaning but will 'seriously hamper the smooth running of the internet'
Tim Berners-Lee pushes net neutrality at ISP roundtable
Attendees discussed issues around managing traffic and protecting open internet
Government looks for Digital Economy Act 'Plan B'
Working group to discuss ways to avoid web site blocking causing an upset
Neelie Kroes urges government and business to work towards a single European digital market
The EC commissioner calls on UK business leaders and ministers to help end fragmentation within the digital economy
Martha Lane Fox hopes cheap PCs will end digital divide
Campaigner launches scheme offering recycled PCs for £98