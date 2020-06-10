Digitalisation
Backbytes: Digital goods - here today, expunged tomorrow
Games company Electronic Arts demonstrates how digital goods work - and how easily they are taken away
Mobile collaboration tools now used by 56 per cent of UK firms, finds HPE Aruba and Economist report
While 54 per cent of UK businesses now offer hot-desking facilities
'Unless digital transformation gets into every department and process, it won't work' says Siemens customer solutions CEO
"It cannot be the task of a corporate department," says Dr. Norbert Gaus
Only six per cent of world's top companies have a chief digital officer - PwC
UK has largest proportion of CDOs, and European firms are hiring CDOs at a faster rate than companies elsewhere
From Post-It notes to Power BI: How Metro Bank is trying to cut IT costs with Microsoft cloud
Will digital cost-saving help Britain's first new bank in 100 years to climb back into the black?
Five steps to successful digital public services
A successful digital-by-default programme could present a great opportunity for councils to cut costs, while offering citizens a way to access a whole raft of services on tap
Camden and Islington NHS improves mental health care with Carenotes electronic patient record system
Carenotes system part of 'digital revolution' in hospital's mental health services
Splicing digital into Bayer's DNA: an interview with CDO Jessica Federer
Jessica Federer tells Danny Palmer how she's driving a digital strategy at multinational pharmaceutical firm Bayer
Nationwide picks eggPlant tools for software testing
Building society chooses testing software from TestPlant to support its transition to digital services