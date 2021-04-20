deep learning
The state of AI in 2019
A look at what's happening now in UK businesses and public services and what's just around the corner
Machine learning algorithms developed to artificially generate realistic whole-body images of people
Technology creates high-resolution 1024 x 1024 moving images of models against a white background
Nvidia uses deep learning to fix photo noise
Works without ever being shown what a noise-free image looks like
Battling AIs build new Doom levels
Even other machines think that the levels are man-made
UK Government unveils £1 billion AI sector deal
The deal includes £300 million of private sector investment
Scientist develops fast and accurate AI cardiology tool
But it's not ready to replace doctors just yet, admits researcher.
GSK's chief data officer reveals how machine learning has been used to speed up drug discovery
Machine learning is driving a step change in the production of new medicines, says Dr Mark Ramsay
HPE unveils new artificial intelligence platforms for enterprises
HPE is betting on a new range of platforms and support centres to accelerate AI development in enterprise
IBM AI beats Microsoft's image recognition record
IBM's trained AI model achieved 33.8 per cent accuracy, beating the previous record of 29.8 per cent set by Microsoft in October 2014