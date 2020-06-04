David Smith
UPDATED - 'Poisonous' online pharmacy Pharmacy2U fined by ICO for illegally selling NHS patient data
UK's largest online pharmacy is 20 per cent owned by biggest provider of GP IT systems in England
ICO advises businesses on how to avoid falling foul of new EU data protection regulation
'Make sure you're right on the ball in meeting your current responsibilities,' says David Smith
Google ordered to remove links to right-to-be-forgotten links
Right-to-be-forgotten absurdity goes into overdrive as Google is ordered to "forget" websites tracking right-to-be-forgotten removals