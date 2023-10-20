data analytics

The 'how' and 'why' of generative AI innovation

Big Data and Analytics

The 'how' and 'why' of generative AI innovation

Democratisation, use cases and the concept of data innovation for good

clock 20 October 2023 • 6 min read
US SEC proposes AI rules for money managers

Big Data and Analytics

US SEC proposes AI rules for money managers

Concerns AI and predictive analytics could skew the incentive mechanisms for advisors and brokers

clock 27 July 2023 • 3 min read
Protecting Wimbledon: 'Data is at the heart of everything we do'

Big Data and Analytics

Protecting Wimbledon: 'Data is at the heart of everything we do'

Whether in sport or security, it’s all about data

clock 18 July 2023 • 3 min read
Updated: NHS specialists concerned about Palantir bid

Product

Updated: NHS specialists concerned about Palantir bid

Data specialists inside the NHS have expressed concerns over a bid by controversial US firm Palantir to win a £480mn contract to build the NHS's federated data platform (FDP).

clock 17 April 2023 • 3 min read
Microsoft acquires 4% stake in London Stock Exchange

Corporate

Microsoft acquires 4% stake in London Stock Exchange

Microsoft has announced a 10-year partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) involving next-generation data, analytics and cloud computing products.

clock 13 December 2022 • 2 min read
Interview: Alex Owen, DevOps Rising Star of the Year finalist, Lloyds

DevOps

Interview: Alex Owen, DevOps Rising Star of the Year finalist, Lloyds

“Having the ability to dove-tail my learning with real on the job experience has been invaluable”

clock 18 February 2022 • 4 min read
Government announces £2 billion big data and analytics procurement framework

Big Data and Analytics

Government announces £2 billion big data and analytics procurement framework

The framework will run for four years and aims to raise the use of data analytics in government

clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read

Government

Facebook, YouTube and seven other tech platforms ordered to explain personal data usage by FTC

Move from the US regulator comes a week after lawsuit against Facebook and EU documents suggesting stiff fines for anticompetitive practices are leaked

clock 15 December 2020 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

AMD's 2nd Gen EPYC processors now available on IBM Cloud bare metal servers

The new processors will provide twice the number of available cores per server compared to previous versions

clock 02 April 2020 • 2 min read

Cloud Computing

Google buys analytics specialist Looker in $2.6bn cash deal

Deal intended to bolster Google Cloud but Looker will continue to support other cloud databases

clock 07 June 2019 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read