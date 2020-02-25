cyber security live
Automation is key to escaping 'Excel hell'
Third-party risk requires constant monitoring, but too many businesses are stuck using manual approaches
Should security shift from defence to containing attacks?
The risks of cyber attack are more than doubling every year. So should CIOs and CISOs rethink how they organise IT security, Nic Fearn asks
Bridging the gap: Can DevOps help embed security into app development?
DevOps is designed to bring developers and operations more closely together. Ahead of Cyber Security Live later this month, Nic Fearn asks: Can it also encompass security as well?
Who 'owns' cyber security?
Ahead of Cyber Security Live later this month, Nic Fearn asks: With cyber crime rocketing, who in your organisation should have ultimately 'ownership' of IT security?
Cyber Security Live: Predict, protect and survive
Strategy and tactics to fend off evolving threats