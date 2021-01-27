Computing launches Cyber Security Festival
Computing is proud to present the first Cyber Security Festival, taking place this summer over three days: Wednesday 16th, 23rd, and 30th of June
With cyber security at the top of the corporate agenda, Computing is delighted to present the inaugural Cyber Security Festival across three days in June 2021.
The event will comprise a combination of presentations, panel sessions, fireside chats, workshops and networking, all designed to help IT professionals understand the latest cyber security thinking. Attendees will hear from the industry's top experts, some of the biggest and most successful brands, and have their opportunity to put their questions to them directly.
With many staff now working remotely, organisations have had to adjust their IT and security strategies to cope. According to recent research from Computing, 53 per cent of organisations have suffered social engineering attacks playing on the uncertainties created by the pandemic, and 44 per cent have seen increased malware attacks. The same number feel that they are more vulnerable to malware now than at the start of 2020.
Whilst the volume and severity of cyber-attacks seems constantly to rise, there are new tools and strategies for organisations to deploy in their defence. Most find that a combination of regular training, a spread of the right tools and visibility of logs and monitoring dashboards reduces risk to acceptable levels. But which tools are the best fit for your organisation? How can you make training relevant and memorable, and should you link it to KPIs? How do you ensure you are seeing the right alerts and avoid information overload?
Alan Loader, Managing Director of the Enterprise Technology Business at Computing's parent company, Incisive Media, commented: ‘We are hugely excited by this new event. Cyber security has never been a more important issue for IT Leaders. We look forward to the Cyber Security Festival becoming a real focal point for industry leaders to share best practices.'
For more information on the Cyber Security Festival, contact:
Conference producer Matt George: matthew.george@incisivemedia.com
Commercial director Steve Hands: steve.hands@incisivemedia.com
More on Leadership
Sign up now for Deskflix Season 3: IT Leaders' Summit
Learn how your peers are finding success in the new normal
Busting myths around diversity in tech
In October 2020, Octopus Energy embarked on an internship programme designed to prove that you don’t need to be a white man to flourish in the tech industry
Pat Gelsinger to replace Bob Swan as Intel CEO
Chipmaker says the move is unrelated to Intel's recent financial performance
Top four technology trends for 2021
Computing gazes into its crystal ball and outlines what it expects to be the big ticket items on IT leaders' agendas in 2021, including remote working, cyber security challenges, enterprise open source and automation