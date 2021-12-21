CVE-2021-45105

Belgian defence ministry suffers cyber attack through Log4j exploitation

Hacking

Belgian defence ministry suffers cyber attack through Log4j exploitation

Multiple threat groups are currently leveraging Log4j bugs in their operations

clock 21 December 2021 • 3 min read
Third Log4j vulnerability uncovered, Apache releases version 2.17.0

Threats and Risks

Third Log4j vulnerability uncovered, Apache releases version 2.17.0

'High severity' bug fixed is an uncontrolled recursion flaw

clock 20 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Third Log4j vulnerability uncovered, Apache releases version 2.17.0

20 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

AWS goes down for the second time in two weeks, taking Netflix with it - again

16 December 2021 • 1 min read
03

AWS blames 'network congestion' for this month's second outage

20 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

Khonsari ransomware exploiting Log4j bug to target Minecraft servers, Microsoft confirms

17 December 2021 • 3 min read
05

UK launches new National Cyber Security Strategy with focus on home-grown tech

15 December 2021 • 4 min read