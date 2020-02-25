Couchbase
MongoDB secretly files for IPO with share offering expected before the end of the year
Secret S1 filing comes after MongoDB hired underwriters Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
Cloud, DevOps and NoSQL: how cutting edge tech keeps Amadeus flying high
Keeping up with changes in the travel industry means always staying ahead of the curve, says CTO Olaf Schnapauff
Nielsen picks 'more mature' Couchbase over MongoDB for document store
Couchbase increases change management processing efficiency by 80 per cent, says Nielsen's architect leader, Arvind Jade
Amount of MongoDB data publicly exposed on the internet grows to 685TB
CouchDB, Cassandra, Redis and Riak are equally impacted, says Shodan founder John Matherly
How Postgres is taking the fight to the NoSQL pretenders
Long-time Postgres developer, EnterpriseDB's Dave Page, explains how open-source software development has changed and what's next for the venerable database
MongoDB has 'architectural' problems and has done nothing to improve scalability, claims Couchbase CEO
Bob Wiederhold claims acquisition of WiredTiger was only a 'small step forward' for MongoDB, and that it has merely covered up its scalability issues
Why NoSQL hasn't become the mainstream technology that Couchbase CEO Bob Wiederhold predicted - yet
Wiederhold says 2016 will be the year of 're-platforming' but are NoSQL vendors struggling to convince end users to take the plunge?
Microsoft Azure - DataStax partnership focuses on hybrid cloud and IoT applications
Cassandra's masterless architecture gives it a unique advantage in developing multi-data-centre hybrid apps, claims CEO Billy Bosworth
Why The Washington Post chose MongoDB over Couchbase for its Submission Platform app
Washington Post builds a MEAN stack for web development
Scaling up at MongoDB: How CEO Dev Ittycheria wants to make a fifth of the NoSQL database's users paid-for
MongoDB CEO says the firm has to do better at monetising, as less than five per cent of its userbase are currently paying to use the database
Couchbase hits back at MongoDB - claims it has better performance
Battle of the 'bases continues as Couchbase produces research refuting Mongo's claims
MongoDB ahead of Cassandra and Couchbase for scalability - report
Tests using the Yahoo Cloud Serving Benchmark find that MongoDB has taken on board users' feedback and improved scalability in its 3.0 release
Expletives deleted: how NoSQL is helping Ryanair change its customer service reputation
Budget airline deploys Couchbase to help it become more responsive to passengers' 'sob stories'