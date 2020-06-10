copyright directive
EU Copyright Directive compromise rejected by 11 countries
Copyright Directive and accompanying regulation unlikely to be passed before May's European elections
EU copyright law may end up pleasing no-one
Three IP lawyers pick over the result of the recent vote and find much that still needs clarification
European Parliament votes in favour of tough new online copyright laws
Copyright Directive will put "an end to the digital wild west", claims European Parliament president Antonio Tajani
Amendments to EU copyright proposals welcome but insufficient, say IP experts ahead of Wednesday's vote
Academics welcome removal of upload filters and exemption of platforms like Wikipedia, but say it 'misses the opportunity to strengthen the position of creators sustainably'
MEPs to vote on controversial copyright law again next week
Fierce lobbying sets artists and publishers against free speech activists and the tech industry, with the vote too close to call
MEPs reject draft copyright reforms
Proposed EU copyright directive voted down by 318 votes to 278
MEPs reject draft copyright directive that would have mandated copyright filters
Fight over draft EU copyright directive will resume in September
EU anti-piracy plan would introduce internet surveillance and 'ancillary copyright', claim campaigners
Proposals would contradict eCommerce Directive and ECJ court judgements