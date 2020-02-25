Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola gets collaborative fizz out of Box
Drinks giant signs 22,000-seat deal with cloud tools vendor
Why would Google want to buy Dunnhumby?
Forty terabytes of personal information is a lucrative resource, but can Google really exploit all of Dunnhumby's data?
Yahoo takes on Splunk's Hunk to analyse data from Hadoop environment
Yahoo has been a Splunk customer for several years, but now it wants to explore and analyse its Hadoop environment which contains more than 600 petabytes of data
Coca-Cola Bottling Company migrates 1,100 users from IBM Notes to Office 365 in one weekend
Third largest US Coca-Cola bottler partners with Dell and InfraScience to make the switch
Coca-Cola uses Splunk for data-driven insight
'Without data you're just a person with an opinion,' Coca-Cola's senior platform architect tells delegates at splunk.conf 2014
CISOs of top firms suggest strategy changes for security teams
Security leaders from the likes of Coca-Cola, eBay and Walmart urge security teams to "look three years ahead"
Coca-Cola mulls global rollout of SAP Business Objects
This follows a successful implementation of the software across its North American divisions
Coca-Cola wants to teach the world to social network
Round-the-world trip supported by use of social networking underpins marketing plan
Computer Aid puts the fizz into Coca-Cola's old PCs
Drinks giant donates 1,750 items of old kit for re-use in education projects in developing countries
Coca-Cola improves product distribution
Drinks giant bolsters planning capacity and improves sales through better retail data management