Citrix and FireEye release free scanner to detect breached Citrix appliances
The Citrix/FireEye tool can identify systems compromised by CVE 2019-19781 exploits
Citrix releases permanent fixes for CVE-2019-19781 security flaw in Citrix ADC 11.1 and 12
Patches for other versions expected to be released on 24th January
Dutch NCSC: Turn off Citrix ADC and Gateway servers NOW as mitigation measures are not effective
Citrix expects to release permanent patches for the critical security flaw by the end of January - despite being informed of it more than three months ago
Citrix to release 'thoroughly tested' fixes for CVE-2019-19781 security flaw by the end of January
More than 2,000 servers in teh UK vulnerable to Citrix remote access security flaw
Hackers are searching for Citrix servers vulnerable to remote code execution flaw, security researchers warn
Citrix vulnerability puts more than 80,000 organisations at risk of attack