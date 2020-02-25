Cisco Talos
Vulnerabilities in Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor camera could allow attackers to take over a device
Denial of service, code execution and information disclosure bugs found in Google's Nest Cam IQ indoor camera system
GandCrab ransomware team may have rebranded, not retired, to push more advanced 'REvil' ransomware
GandCrab gang not retiring, but rebranding to offer a more exclusive, lower profile 'service'
State-sponsored hackers in DNS hijacking campaign targeting government networks - Cisco Talos
Espionage campaign has compromised the websites of more than 40 organisations over the past two years
Warning over VPNFilter malware and botnet as more routers are affected
Popular Netgear and TP-Link routers added to Cisco Talos VPNFilter warning list