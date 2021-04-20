carbon neutral
Apple says more than 110 of its global suppliers are moving to 100 per cent renewable energy
Once completed, these commitments should help avoid annual emissions of 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide
Apple provides details of its renewable energy investments
Tech giant funding green development via $4.7 billion green bond with aim to become carbon-neutral by 2030
Apple aims to be completely carbon neutral by 2030
New pledge means that every Apple product sold worldwide would need to have zero climate impact by 2030, Apple says