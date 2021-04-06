Apple says more than 110 of its global suppliers are moving to 100 per cent renewable energy
Once completed, these commitments should help avoid annual emissions of 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide
Technology giant Apple announced last week that 110 of its manufacturing partners across the globe are on track to meet a 100 per cent clean power goal for the work they do for Apple. The sustainability...
More on Green
Apple provides details of its renewable energy investments
Tech giant funding green development via $4.7 billion green bond with aim to become carbon-neutral by 2030
Amazon buys half the renewable power generated by new North Sea wind farm
Tech giant has pledged to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025
Big Tech has 'refused to lift a finger' to push for comprehensive action on climate
Despite having committed to bold corporate climate agendas, tech giants have yet to put their weight behind action, finds report
Major firms pledge to make data centres climate-neutral by 2030
The Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact sets ambitious targets for the next ten years
UK second worst for e-waste in Europe
Just 36 per cent of Britons know how to dispose of their old electronic goods properly
Back to Top