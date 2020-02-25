Carbon Black
VMware acquires Pivotal and Carbon Black to boost its cloud offerings
Two deals are valued together at $4.8 billion and come just days after VMware acquired Intrinsic for an undisclosed sum
Two in three UK businesses highly concerned by enterprise threat landscape
60 per cent of UK firms are concerned about upcoming threats, but 10 per cent say that they are not worried
A third of organisations encounter multiple cyber-attacks every week
Computing research shows that more than 30 per cent of UK firms confirm multiple security incidents targeting them every week
Cyber threat hunting excelling at identification and prevention, says research
Proactively looking for cyber threats is a continuous process 'that should become part of the security team's DNA'
Lack of resources thwarting cyber security threat hunting
Security teams lack the resources and time to proactively search for threats
Sixty per cent of enterprise security lacks signatures for new threats
Research shows most organisations in the dark over emerging threats
Marriott hack: 60 per cent of cyber attacks now involve multiple targets in one organisation warns Carbon Black
"Island hopping" attacks targeting suppliers and acquisitions also growing threat, say experts
Malware or non-malware attacks - which are the greatest threat?
Look at the attacker, not the tool say security experts
GDPR is a Year 2000-style cash cow, warns GDPR legal expert Dr Kuan Hon
But contradictions and ambiguities in the GDPR might mean some claimed transgressions will have to be settled in court
Why are hackers increasingly targeting cloud?
Danny Palmer investigates why cyber criminals see cloud as an increasingly lucrative target