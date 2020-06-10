Canonical
Valve to quit support for Ubuntu over 32-bit block
Lack of support for 32-bit games in future versions of Ubuntu means many Steam games will no longer run
Microsoft adds a Linux kernel to Windows with WSL 2, Canonical announces support
Will support FUSE and Docker
Ubuntu's Shuttleworth urges open-source foundations to stop fighting each other and focus
'Nobody asked for duelling vendors to be replaced by duelling foundations'
Canonical releases Ubuntu Core 18, the latest version of its IoT-focused Linux OS
Ubuntu Core 18 is a stripped-down version of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS targeted at IoT devices
Of Slack and Snapcraft: collaboration and containerisation are changing the way software works
Developers from Slack and Canonical discuss the coder's burden
Rejoice! Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, the 'Bionic Beaver', is here!
'Bionic Beaver' comes equipped with Gnome desktop, Kuberflow and Nvidia GPU acceleration
Canonical to end 32-bit installation options with Ubuntu 17.10 Linux
Polls suggest it's no longer widely used
Businesses are battling with IoT drought
Data scientist shortage also affects the internet of things
Monetising the IoT is a bigger concern than securing it
Canonical has found that understanding and 'monetising' the IoT are the top priorities of business professionals today - not security
With Ubuntu Core 16 Canonical looks to embed itself in the IoT
New version features all new software distribution architecture for consistency and security, says CEO Shuttleworth
Canonical plan for 'Snap' package manager on rival Linux distributions
Canonical's Snappy plan to enable Linux apps to run seamlessly across distributions
Canonical targets IoT projects with 64-bit ARM developer platform
The Linux firm creates a reference platform using its Ubuntu Core
Canonical to bake OpenZFS into Ubuntu 16.04
'Perfect' file system for containers to be fully supported in April's Ubuntu release
Linux kernel adds over a million lines of code to support latest chips
Release candidate for Linux kernel version 4.2 extends AMD GPU support among other updates
'Fully converged' Ubuntu 15.04 operating system to launch on Thursday
Ubuntu 15.04 to run from cloud servers to Internet of Things devices, claims Canonical
Canonical makes pitch for internet of things as Accenture says IoT market could boost UK economy by £350bn
Slimline version of Ubuntu intended for high-powered embedded devices announced by Canonical
OpenStack approaching a critical phase in its development
With OpenStack now 'feature complete', V3 technical editor Dan Robinson ponders which direction the project will take in the future
Top 10 most read: Galaxy S5 reviews, Canonical Ubuntu push, Windows XP bug
Top stories from the past week with V3 readers
Canonical to ship Ubuntu smartphones this year
Three, Vodafone and EE line up as potential backers for the Linux-based smartphones
Ubuntu smartphone coming in the first quarter, despite crowd-funding failure
But the phone won't be the fancy, high-end device promised on Indiegogo
Canonical comes up $19m short for 'crowd funded' Ubuntu smartphone
Bloomberg pays $80,000 to back Canonical's Ubuntu Edge smartphone project
$80,000 buys 100 devices for Bloomberg - but Canonical still needs just over $23.5m to go into production with 14 days left
Ubuntu 13.04 more resource efficient in drive for unified operating system
Latest version of Ubuntu intended for smartphones as well as PCs