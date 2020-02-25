BYOD
Does the GDPR have a technology answer? Blue Cedar injects code to protect data - not the device
There's no silver bullet, but Blue Cedar can be part of the shotgun blast of technology solutions
Investing in mobility for profit and productivity
Organisations can derive tangible benefits from a mature approach to enterprise mobility, argues Richard Anstey
Fuze: innovation comes from the younger generation, and it's up to you to recruit them
82 per cent of IT leaders think that employing young people is beneficial to the workplace
Humans are the weak point in cyber - how do we change that?
The changing business environment has created more opportunities for workers to cause a breach - not always unknowingly
SMBs prefer MSPs for security deployments
More than half of US SMBs now use an external service provider; that number will rise as the need for security grows.
An evangelist in the truest sense: an interview with Salvation Army CIO Martyn Croft
Croft explains why he's put his faith in thin clients, e-learning and BYOD, but remains agnostic when it comes to big data
Computing research: Small business networks - better but under pressure
Computing's latest research finds that networks are much more reliable than they used to be, but pressures from real-time applications and cloud mean there's no room for complacency
Security by design - an essential requirement for privacy
In an era where data protection and privacy have taken centre stage, companies need to look at their IT systems through the lens of 'security by design', argues Wolfgang Kandek
Constructing a cloud-based IT strategy: an interview with Aggregate Industries CIO Mike Gibbons
Gibbons says decisions including replacing IBM with Qlik and dropping Microsoft in favour of Google are boosting efficiency at the building materials firm
Cambridge study finds 85 per cent of Android devices are insecure
New test gives top marks to Google's own Nexus range, which receives Android updates and patches before the rest of the market
BlackBerry CEO John Chen says company will 'think twice' about staying in hardware market if Android-powered Priv bombs
Can Android save BlackBerry? There's slim hope
Microsoft unveils new Lumia 950 and 950 XL with Windows 10 desktop modes
Weep, Ubuntu Phone
Yodel rolls out Windows 10, Windows Phone and Surface 3 for over 5,000 employees
Microsoft seen as the best platform for the company's moble workforce
Old-style software vendors will be dumped, warns University of Dundee CTO Paul Saunders
Out with the old as the University of Dundee updates its collaborative systems to match student and staff demands
Apple teams up with old adversary Cisco in bid to boost iPhone enterprise sales
Apple makes up with another old adversary as it ramps up its focus on the enterprise
Security warning over Spotify update to terms and conditions
Spotify makes a data grab for user data
The Wright Stuff: an interview with King's College London IT director Gareth Wright
King's College IT director Gareth Wright tells Computing how new Dell desktops, Windows 10 and flexible tech support services aid university students and staff
Only 41 per cent of local government employees believe they're protected against cyber-crime threat
Almost half of employees indicate a low level of awareness of cyber security across local government
'It's just so much more user-friendly': why Infiniti Red Bull Racing dropped BlackBerry for Samsung
'I can legitimately work on my phone rather than with the BlackBerry when it was more of just a business monitoring tool,' Al Peasland tells Computing
Computing Enterprise Mobility Review 2015
Download the Computing Enterprise Mobility Review 2015
How Infiniti Red Bull Racing is using smartphones to drive race-day efficiency and collaboration
Red Bull Racing tightens communications between race-track and HQ, enabling the use of thermal-imaging cameras on race days
The home computing era: from the ZX80 to the iPhone 7
Personal computing has come a long way since home-assembly kits were sold in the early 80s. Computing takes a trip down (random access) memory lane
'We took everything they knew and threw it away,' says Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust
Dr Afzal Chaudhry describes how clinicians have had to get used to a new digital way of working after hospital trust brought in HP to spearhead transformation
What can UK organisations do to close the growing productivity gap?
Stuart Hall of Epicor software advises on a sound mobility strategy and ERP tools to boost productivity