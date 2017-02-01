British Gas

DevOps Excellence Awards 2017: Finalists announced

British Gas, HMRC, Thomas Cook and BMJ all make the cut for DevOps projects that stand out from the crowd

clock 01 February 2017 • 2 min read

British Gas and Paddy Power clash on containers at Computing Summit

The case for containerisation doesn't convince everyone

clock 27 September 2016 • 2 min read

British Gas says DevOps and a startup culture key to deriving cloud benefits

Don't ignore business concerns but don't let them stop new ideas, says energy giant

clock 22 September 2016 • 3 min read

How Centrica is using Hadoop, Spark and NoSQL as part of its big data strategy

Centrica deploys tools from Hortonworks, Couchbase, Datastax and CA Technologies in a bid to improve customer satisfaction

clock 31 March 2016 • 6 min read

The top 10 cultural changes to be wary of when migrating to the cloud

Moving to a cloud environment can have a big impact on the business, and not all of them are positive...

clock 06 October 2015 • 13 min read

Top tech stories this week: Apple's creative slump, Nintendo's Android plans and MongoDB security glitch

Computing's most-read stories from the past week. Don't miss 'em!

clock 24 July 2015 •

Focusing on the future: an interview with British Gas CIO David Cooper

British Gas has already started shifting towards the cloud, unlocking the benefits of data analysis and developing a talent pipeline

clock 23 July 2015 •

British Gas CIO defends much-criticised smart metering rollout

David Cooper says the cost of the project is 'not that much' when the benefits to consumers are considered

clock 21 July 2015 •

DevOps Summit: DevOps tips the balance in favour of in-house development

Euromoney, British Gas and Ovo Energy adopt DevOps methodologies to speed up development cycles and reduce failed releases

clock 10 July 2015 •

British Gas, Atkins plan to move all systems to the cloud in near future, say CIOs

Atkins CIO wants to move all systems to the cloud by 2020, while British Gas CIO thinks it could happen in 'several years'

clock 18 June 2015 • 2 min read
