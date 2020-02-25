black holes
'Black hole' analogue created in the lab confirms the existence of Hawking Radiation
Hawking Radiation theory postulates that black holes must emit radiation from their surfaces due to a mix of factors related to gravity and quantum physics
The top 10 biggest space stories in April
Mars InSight lander detects quake, six new binary black hole mergers detected, NASA prepares for a real game of 'Astrosmash', and the first-ever image of a black hole is released
Russo-German Spektr-RG space observatory to enable scientists to view three million black holes
Spektr-RG observatory is designed for X-ray astronomy
First photograph of a black hole to be released this week
Event Horizon Telescope observations of Sagittarius A* and M87 will improve astronomers' understanding of blackholes
Gravitational waves from the biggest known black hole collision nine billion years ago detected
Ripples from the collision between two black holes nine billion years ago reached Earth for the first time in 2017
Astronomers shed light on why some black holes appear active and others dormant
Latest SOFIA data indicates that magnetic fields may be responsible
Black holes account for no more than 40 per cent of dark matter, claim UCL scientists
Statistical analysis of 740 of the brightest supernovas discovered since 2014 suggests scientists will need to look elsewhere for dark matter
Astronomers discover how an active black hole works in the centre of a galaxy called OJ 287
Has a nucleus generating a jet that staggers like a spinning top
Some black holes could send you back in time and erase your past, claims UC Berkeley mathematician
'If someone were to venture into one of these relatively benign black holes, they could survive, but their past would be obliterated,' he claims