Along with their on-premise infrastructure, most UK enterprises are using hyperscale cloud providers for IaaS – usually AWS, Azure, GCP, or a combination of two or more.In this web seminar, our expert panel will discuss how cloud strategies are currently playing out in this multi-cloud world. Using Computing’s exclusive research, we will examine where enterprises are on their overall migration, cover challenges with skills, and look at the technical and management barriers that are slowing them down.We’ll reveal how IT teams feel about their current providers, and whether their initial expectations are being met. Along the way we’ll discuss the key issues of costs, manageability, compatibility with on-premise systems, security, quality of technical support, and, asking is your IaaS is living up to expectations?

Date: 08 Sep 2020

