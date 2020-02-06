barts health nhs trust
Global ransomware campaign takes down hospitals and GP surgeries in the UK - WanaCrypt0r variant believed responsible
Organisations in Russia, Turkey, Germany, Vietnam, Spain and the Philippines - as well as the NHS in the UK - believed affected
Barts Health NHS Trust has cancelled 136 operations and hundreds of chemotherapy appointments due to IT failure
Pathology and image viewing applications have finally been restored across the Trust after two-week outage
Barts Health NHS Trust suffers catastrophic IT failure - for EIGHT days
Critical clinical systems at Barts affected on April 20 and still haven't been fixed
Barts NHS Trust Windows XP PCs infected with suspected ransomware
Thousands of files running on the Trust's Windows XP PCs affected. Yes, Windows XP