Verizon gives AOL-Yahoo mash-up an even sillier name: Oath
Someone was paid good money to come up with possibly the worst rebrand in history
Verizon knocks up to $350m off Yahoo acquisition price with deal to be signed in days
Desperate to sell, Yahoo agrees - and clears yet-another security lapse out of its closet
Marissa Mayer to resign from Yahoo after Verizon acquisition is completed
Mayer to take $55m in compensation after sale of Yahoo web properties goes through
Ex-Google exec seeks to stamp out ad-blocker software
You WILL view those adverts
H4cked off: What on Earth does Verizon see in the cratered remains of AOL? It can't just be dial-up subscribers...
Run away! Verizon's record on online censorship raises serious questions over its proposed AOL acquisition
