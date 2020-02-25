Albert Ellis
One-in-five IT pros 'affected by mental health concerns' due to work pressures
Rate of mental health concerns three times higher in 'unsupportive' companies, according to survey by recruiter Harvey Nash
UK Tech sector needs to tackle its mental health challenge
Acute skills shortages are putting tech teams under more pressure than ever, with knock-on effects on people's mental health, warns Harvey Nash CEO Albert Ellis
Tech skills shortages are increasing every year, and large corporates are worst affected - Harvey Nash
Every year, the IT skills shortage worsens, warns Harvey Nash CEO Albert Ellis, with the fields of big data, security and AI most acutely affected