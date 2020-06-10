Aggregate Industries
Our top IT stories this week: Hadoop at Harte Hanks, 'poisonous' Pharmacy2U fined, and HBOS security flaw
Constructing a cloud-based IT strategy: an interview with Aggregate Industries CIO Mike Gibbons
Gibbons says decisions including replacing IBM with Qlik and dropping Microsoft in favour of Google are boosting efficiency at the building materials firm
Why Aggregate Industries dropped 'inflexible, not easy to use' IBM Cognos for Qlik business intelligence
CIO Mike Gibbons says Qlik Sense ticked all the boxes for construction and building company