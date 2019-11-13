Computing

Removing the risk of AI bias in the public sector

What practical steps can be taken to drive ethical, unbiased AI use in the public sector?

Removing the risk of AI bias in the public sector
  • Zachary Jarvinen
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The public sector is facing a data explosion. Digital citizen services, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and enterprise applications are collecting huge amounts of data - at a much faster rate of growth...

To continue reading...

Public Sector