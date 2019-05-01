Microsoft 365 updated with new security features, privacy controls

Microsoft has rolled out a series of new features for Microsoft 365

Microsoft has rolled out a series of new features for Microsoft 365 - the combined Office 365 and Windows 10 - to make it easier for customers to assert control over their data privacy practices.

The move comes as more businesses shift from on-premise IT to cloud, often starting with email and office software. However, increasingly draconian regulations, such as GDPR, mean that organisations also need to take more account of privacy and security.

"As data continues to grow exponentially and travel across organisational boundaries, providing your teams with the right tools to maintain control and manage risk across data, wherever it lives, is our priority," wrote Rudra Mitra, partner director of Microsoft 365 Security and Compliance, in a blog post introducing the changes.

"Today, we are excited to share updates in Microsoft 365 that provide organisations with more control and options to strengthen their data privacy practices."

Microsoft 365 software suite combines Office 365 and Windows 10 with EMS (Enterprise Mobility + Security) to provide organisations with what it claims is an easy to manage platform enabling them to boost the creativity and productivity of their teams.

One of the new capabilities rolled out in Microsoft 365 is the Compliance Manager tool that will enable systems administrators to manage compliance across multiple data assets. Admins can use the tool to create assessments to check non-Microsoft and on-premises apps violating any standard or regulation. The tool will also allow teams to collaborate in preparation for audits.

The Advanced Message Encryption feature has been added to protect sensitive emails sent outside of the organisation. The feature will enable admins to revoke or to set time limits on access to encrypted email via a secure web portal.

For example, an admin can configure settings for an email so that it is encrypted and expires after 15 days (or any other duration) of being sent.

Microsoft has also added data investigation capabilities to enable businesses to analyse incidents, such as phishing attempts or data leaks. With this tool, admins can search affected data/users following a breach and then delete the emails containing sensitive data so users are not able to view it.

According to Microsoft, organisations can now use an Advanced eDiscovery feature to carry out in-place eDiscovery using Microsoft 365. It offers working sets, custodian management workflow, and review/redact features to cut the cost as well as the risk associated with data discovery and investigation.

The company has also announced to extend Multi-Geo capabilities to Groups and SharePoint Online, in addition to OneDrive and Exchange Online.

