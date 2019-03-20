DevOps Excellence Awards 2019 - And the winners are...
Drumroll, please!
The DevOps Excellence Awards 2019, at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square, were a roaring success last night, with prizes going to the industry's best and brightest. It was a great privilege to open...
