US government becomes the latest to demand 'back doors' in encrypted communications

The US government has become the latest to demand 'back doors' into encrypted communication systems.

Reuters reports that US deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein visited the UK this week to talk to UK home secretary Amber Rudd, whose attitude towards (and knowledge of) encryption are well known.

Rosenstein also talked to the head of GCHQ, Jason Fleming, who arguably knows more about encryption, but who also wants controls on encrypted communications.

"We all derive great benefit from the ease and speed of connecting across the planet and from the additional security provided by default encryption," Fleming wrote in The Telegraph earlier this month.

"But hostile states, terrorists and criminals use those same features - instant connectivity and encrypted communications - to undermine our national security, attack our interests and, increasingly, commit crime."

Rosenstein told Reuters that he is hopeful of finding some form of accord with the technology companies over this, but will not hold back in needling them legally if it comes to that.

The technology sector, meanwhile, is unlikely to roll over. Apple CEO Tim Cook, for example, has already likened backdoor access to cancer, which suggests that he doesn't know much about cancer.

The deputy attorney general wants to have a chat with his peers over here in order to field some sort of posse and enough muscle and pressure to turn the tide of technology opinion.

"At this point we are coordinating with our foreign partners as to what the challenges are," Rosenstein said.

"I wouldn't describe my goal is to put pressure on the tech industry...Regulation is a potential option".