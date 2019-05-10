We must avoid making business apps disposable in the drive to consumerise IT
We have become "fickle" with software says ServiceNow's Chris Pope
In the modern world, more than ever, innovation is a ‘must-have', not a ‘nice-to-have'. That is why many large businesses have invested in creating a dedicated innovation team, whose responsibilities could...
More news
Loss-making Uber valued at $82bn in US IPO
Uber IPO valuation unaffected by net loss of $3bn in 2018 and accumulated losses of $8bn
Warning over open-source bug affecting Drupal, Joomla and Typo3 CMS platforms
Run Drupal, Joomla or Typo3? Newly identified vulnerability could facilitate remote code execution attacks
Warning over 'ElectricFish' malware linked with North Korean APT Hidden Cobra
North Korea-linked ElectricFish malware bypasses proxy servers' authentication procedures
AMD 16-core Ryzen 3000 series CPU leaked online
New leak of engineering sample is consistent with the snapshot of model names, specifications and pricing posted online in December
