CIO Interview: Kevin Fielder, CISO, Just Eat
Fielder talks about cloud complexity, trust and fighting phishing
It has taken less than 20 years for Just Eat to grow from a Danish startup with five employees to its current position as a FTSE-100 member, delivering millions of takeaway meals from restaurants to customers...
More news
Superdrug admits security breach compromising customer data - but claims its systems weren't breached
One early benefit of GDPR: Breached companies are owning up to potential security breaches much faster
Untrusted, low-quality data is hurting decision-making in business
Organisations are overconfident when it comes to data-driven decision making
Android 'Triout' spyware with extensive surveillance capabilities unearthed by Bitdefender
Spyware lurking in adulterated sex games app may still be in development
The rise of smart boroughs - London's connected future
Sean Price, EMEA Industry Solutions Director - Public Sector, Qlik, discusses how Camden has transformed public services with data-driven intelligence
Back to Top