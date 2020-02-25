Xi Jinping
Compulsory Chinese government propaganda app grants authorities 'superuser' access to smartphones
China's ruling party has made it compulsory for members to download and use the app
Five Chinese supercomputer firms placed on US blacklist, including AMD partner Higon
Concern over potential military applications of supercomputers behind the ban, US Government says
China's government gets tough on VPN users accessing 'international internet'
First punitive fines handed down to people using VPNs to evade 'Great Firewall of China'
Trump defends pledge to help save ZTE
Trump says his government will explore other ways to punish ZTE without pushing it out of business
Police in China begin wearing facial recognition 'spy glasses' in new security push
Chinese state deploys facial recognition and AI on the streets of Beijing
Spooks at risk as US government admits theft of 5.6 million fingerprints
Loss of fingerprint data at Office of Personnel Management could compromise security agents working in the field