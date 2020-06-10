US Department of Homeland Security
Hackers tried to breach WHO systems amid coronavirus crisis
The attempt, however, was unsuccessful
Lazarus rises: Warning over new HOPLIGHT malware linked with North Korea
The new malware is thought to be the work of North Korean state-linked hacking group HIDDEN COBRA, aka Lazarus Group
Sony hires former US defence director as chief security officer
Security veteran Philip Reitinger tasked with preventing breaches at Sony after spate of embarrassing leaks earlier this year
Podcast Special: Views from the Valley
The hottest stories from the US, including the launch of the sixth National Cybersecurity Awareness Month