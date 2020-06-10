Travis Kalanick
Uber trailed in self-driving car development, admits ex-CEO Travis Kalanick
Uber's co-founder and ex-CEO hired a star engineer from Waymo in a bid to catch up
Uber unveils new CEO - Dara Khosrowshahi lured from Expedia - to replace Travis Kalanick
Uber brings in "calming influence" to help steady the sinking ship
Taxi for Uber CEO Travis Kalanick!
Kalanick resigns following shareholder pressure, as they watch their supposed $50bn company flush itself down the toilet
Uber quietly loses $3bn as its self-driving car chief jumps ship
Taxi! Five senior Uber staff have now left this year