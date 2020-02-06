SWIFT
US Cyber Command uploads new malware samples linked to North Korean state-backed financial heists
The samples include loaders, backdoors, and backdoor builders
Warning over KeyMarble Trojan as McAfee reveals how North Korean malware is linked
KeyMarble disclosure comes as McAfee and Intezer reveal more details about North Korean malware families
Banco de Chile falls victim to SWIFT money transfer hack that crashed 9,000 computers and 500 servers
Disk-wiping malware used to cover-up theft of $10m from South American bank
SWIFT and Microsoft bid to ease fears over 'NSA hacking'
SWIFT and EastNets deny Shadow Brokers' claims, while Microsoft says it has patched any vulnerabilities
Google Go, TypeScript, Swift, F# and Rust are the most wanted newer languages, according to Stack Overflow survey
But JavaScript still rules the roost among developers
Blockchain trial announced by money transfer service SWIFT
Bank payments organisation lends weight to financial services' blockchain interest
Chris Lattner, the man behind Apple's Swift development language, headhunted by Tesla
Lattner joins the electric car maker as vice president of Autopilot Software
SWIFT: Banks under attack via remote access software used by technical support
Cyber attacks on banks targeting international payments systems continue unabated
Bangladesh Bank reclaims $15m from casino following $81m cyber heist
Embarrassed Bangladeshi central bank claims back some of the money lost in February's cyber attack
SWIFT outlines first measures to tighten global banking payments security
After $81m Bangladesh Bank cyber heist, SWIFT finally unveils the first of its new security measures
SWIFT admits to more cyber attacks on banks' payment systems
"The threat is persistent, adaptive and sophisticated - and it is here to stay," warns SWIFT
Bangladesh Bank decides not to sue SWIFT over February's cyber heist
Bank that lost $81m in targeted attack reverses plans to sue payments network SWIFT and its own bankers
Bangladesh Bank $951m cyber heist: Stopped by just one word
"Total fluke" that the cyber thieves didn't get away with the full $951m
Now Russian hackers are linked to bank cyber heists via Dridex malware
Not just the North Koreans targeting banks' SWIFT terminals, suggests report
Banks to face expulsion from global payments systems over IT security
SWIFT to review security strategy following cyber attacks and warns banks "we could cut you off"
Fourth bank linked to SWIFT payments attacks - this time in the Philippines
Bank in the Philippines the latest identified victim following analysis of malware used in attempted cyber heist
Ecuadorian bank cyber thieves used HSBC accounts in Hong Kong
Question marks over HSBC's 'know your customer' processes as lawsuit shows how thieves used front companies in Hong Kong to launder money stolen in SWIFT cyber attack
SWIFT: Even more banks have been targeted by cyber thieves
"The Bangladesh fraud is not an isolated incident," admits SWIFT CEO Gottfried Leibbrandt
Third bank admits its SWIFT payment systems were hacked in $12m cyber heist
Ecuadorian bank heist pre-dates Bangladesh Bank theft - SWIFT urges banks to share data on cyber attacks
Official's computer hacked to carry out $81m Bangladesh Bank cyber heist
Bangladesh's ambassador to the Philippines admits bank was at fault over February attack
More banks targeted by cyber criminals in SWIFT payments system attacks
Trojanised PDF reader used to manipulate payments confirmation messages, warns SWIFT
Malware targeting banks' payment systems uncovered following Bangladesh Bank cyber-heist
Bangladesh Bank attackers used malware designed to exploit SWIFT payments software
Google considers adopting Apple's Swift language for Android
Google could dump Java entirely - Oracle's bellicose legal action to blame?
