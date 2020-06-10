superconductor
Scientists observe unusually long-lived new state of matter in an iron pnictide superconductor
Observation indicates a laser-induced formation of collective behaviours competing with superconductivity
Researchers claim to have discovered a "surprising" new superconductor material
New material could pave the way for even faster supercomputers, claims scientists
MIT researchers manage to tune graphene to behave as an insulator or a superconductor
'Wonder material' created by stacking graphene sheets