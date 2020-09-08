he broader benefits of the cloud are well known by now and most organisations have made significant progress on their cloud migration journeys. However, back-office applications, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), have typically found themselves in the baggage train at the back of this march towards progress. The back-office's critical day-to-day functions, heavily customised nature, integration with other systems, and entrenched attitudes of, “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” mean technology decision makers have often taken a risk averse approach to ERP in the cloud. Yet, our recent research into the benefits of cloud-based ERP shows the gains typically far outweigh any perceived risks and challenges. This webinar, and accompanying research, will establish to what extent fears around ERP cloud challenges are justified today, what the dominant hurdles are, and how best to overcome them. This will include: migration, integration, security, skills, customisability, cost, and vendor lock-in.

Date: 16 Sep 2020

