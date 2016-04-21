Cambridge University's Ross Anderson compares Apple vs FBI case to recent Juniper hack, and calls for international co-operation concerning government data requests
The UK's rhetoric about leading Europe in cyber security is just political posturing, says Professor Ross Anderson, and GCHQ will continue to hack and steal as much as it can
Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance
Plans mean 'the end of medical privacy' and further encroachment by the 'database state', claims security expert