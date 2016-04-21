Professor Ross Anderson

Security

Encryption backdoors will be abused by criminals, warns Ross Anderson

Cambridge University's Ross Anderson compares Apple vs FBI case to recent Juniper hack, and calls for international co-operation concerning government data requests

clock 21 April 2016 • 2 min read

Hacking

GCHQ should split into separate defence and attack units, says expert

The UK's rhetoric about leading Europe in cyber security is just political posturing, says Professor Ross Anderson, and GCHQ will continue to hack and steal as much as it can

clock 20 April 2016 • 3 min read

Government

'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs

Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance

clock 11 November 2015 •

Privacy

Expert predicts government NHS data-sharing plans spell end for patient privacy

Plans mean 'the end of medical privacy' and further encroachment by the 'database state', claims security expert

clock 16 January 2013 •
