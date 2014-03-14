PCEU

James Brokenshire on the cyber role of the National Crime Agency

"The NCA is leading in the fight against the most serious and organised cyber criminals," says former government security minister in an exclusive interview with Computing

clock 14 March 2014 • 2 min read

Security

H4cked Off: Why austerity shouldn't apply to cyber security

Stuart Sumner explains why failing to properly invest in cyber security isn't an economy, it's a gamble

clock 25 April 2013 • 6 min read

Security

Government launches public/private cyber security hub

The government's cyber security strategy will see the creation of a hub through which vital information on cyber security will be exchanged between public and private sector organisations

clock 25 November 2011 • 3 min read

Hacking

Met police charge two alleged Lulzsec members

While 14 alleged Anonymous hackers plead not guilty to charges in the US

clock 02 September 2011 • 1 min read

Hacking

Police and FBI arrest alleged Anonymous members

More than 20 people have been arrested in the UK, US and Netherlands over recent hacking incidents

clock 20 July 2011 • 1 min read

Hacking

Teenager arrested on suspicion of Lulzsec hacks

A 19-year-old man is being questioned by police in connection with recent high-profile attacks on the CIA, SOCA, Nintendo and Sony

clock 21 June 2011 • 1 min read

Threats and Risks

US wants global cyber security strategy

The Obama administration has called for international security standards to combat the cyber security threat

clock 17 May 2011 • 1 min read
