"The NCA is leading in the fight against the most serious and organised cyber criminals," says former government security minister in an exclusive interview with Computing
Stuart Sumner explains why failing to properly invest in cyber security isn't an economy, it's a gamble
The government's cyber security strategy will see the creation of a hub through which vital information on cyber security will be exchanged between public and private sector organisations
While 14 alleged Anonymous hackers plead not guilty to charges in the US
More than 20 people have been arrested in the UK, US and Netherlands over recent hacking incidents
A 19-year-old man is being questioned by police in connection with recent high-profile attacks on the CIA, SOCA, Nintendo and Sony
The Obama administration has called for international security standards to combat the cyber security threat